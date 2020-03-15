Mariner LLC Has $6.21 Million Position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Mariner LLC raised its position in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,065 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $6,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,047,000. Findlay Park Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $37,940,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cintas by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,382,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $910,209,000 after buying an additional 108,064 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 4th quarter worth about $20,988,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cintas stock opened at $243.58 on Friday. Cintas Co. has a twelve month low of $191.91 and a twelve month high of $304.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $282.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $268.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.96.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 17th. The business services provider reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.24. Cintas had a net margin of 12.99% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cintas Co. will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $275.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $223.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $283.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $308.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.18.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms directly.

