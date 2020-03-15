Mariner LLC Has $5.33 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,818 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 12,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,349,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $154.22 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.91. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $211.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

