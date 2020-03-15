Mariner LLC Has $5.10 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Mariner LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,595 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.07% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $5,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 190,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,255,000 after buying an additional 13,673 shares in the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 543,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,226,000 after buying an additional 12,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 52,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,395,000 after buying an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $159.11 and its 200 day moving average is $154.85. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $122.40 and a 1 year high of $171.07.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

