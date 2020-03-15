Mariner LLC Has $12 Million Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Mariner LLC raised its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,958 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $12,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 13,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.6% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 5,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.74.

General Mills stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.73. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $56.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.04.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.87%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

