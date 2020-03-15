Mariner LLC Has $11.65 Million Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mariner LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned about 0.05% of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust worth $11,647,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,363,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $388,850,000 after buying an additional 200,241 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 197.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,010,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $288,154,000 after buying an additional 671,460 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 569,353 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,260,000 after buying an additional 82,221 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 720.4% during the 4th quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 278,108 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $79,321,000 after buying an additional 244,208 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,529 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,711,000 after buying an additional 13,825 shares during the period.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust stock opened at $232.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $276.29. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $211.83 and a 1-year high of $295.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.8039 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $9.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. This is an increase from SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

