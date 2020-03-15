Mariner LLC Has $10.51 Million Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Mariner LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $10,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 29,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IWS opened at $70.72 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.30 and a 12 month high of $96.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.11.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.