Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS)

Mariner LLC raised its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,466 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 91.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $125.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74. Zoetis Inc has a one year low of $95.75 and a one year high of $146.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $129.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Zoetis had a return on equity of 69.41% and a net margin of 23.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.98%.

In other Zoetis news, Director Juan Ramon Alaix sold 63,046 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.03, for a total value of $9,080,515.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 159,059 shares in the company, valued at $22,909,267.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Glenn David sold 43,778 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total value of $6,167,882.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,885 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,196,727.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,579 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,169 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Zoetis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Zoetis from $126.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Zoetis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.25.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

