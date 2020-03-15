Mariner LLC Grows Stake in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,214 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,709 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $5,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPC. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,387,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,951,368,000 after buying an additional 365,638 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,001,761 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,024,564,000 after buying an additional 4,194,733 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 8,399.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,380,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $266,129,000 after buying an additional 4,329,186 shares during the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $190,034,000 after buying an additional 293,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,611,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,325,000 after buying an additional 130,741 shares during the last quarter. 77.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MPC stock opened at $24.92 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a 52-week low of $22.50 and a 52-week high of $69.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.65.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.71. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $31.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a boost from Marathon Petroleum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.96%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Citigroup increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Marathon Petroleum from to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.42.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

