Mariner LLC Grows Position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $11,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CLS Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. 53.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:HSY opened at $139.84 on Friday. Hershey Co has a one year low of $108.95 and a one year high of $162.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $27.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.26.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.04. Hershey had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Hershey Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.773 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $3.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.46%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hershey in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of Hershey in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Hershey in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Hershey from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.19.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 371 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $53,973.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,325,643.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 3,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $574,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 149,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,414,350. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,104 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,402. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

