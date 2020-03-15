Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Position in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Mariner LLC cut its holdings in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 13,665.2% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 747,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,436,000 after purchasing an additional 742,294 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $68,194,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,717,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,292,000 after purchasing an additional 444,767 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark by 293.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 513,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,653,000 after purchasing an additional 383,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth about $40,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.18 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.11 and a 200 day moving average of $138.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.03. The stock has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly Clark Corp has a twelve month low of $118.04 and a twelve month high of $149.23.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Kimberly Clark had a return on equity of 3,809.60% and a net margin of 11.69%. Kimberly Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This is a boost from Kimberly Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Kimberly Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.12%.

In related news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 469 shares of Kimberly Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.64, for a total transaction of $67,836.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,079 shares in the company, valued at $879,266.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP J. Scott Boston sold 24,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total value of $3,572,728.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,933 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,398.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 28,941 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,815. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KMB. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $126.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $129.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Kimberly Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Kimberly Clark from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.64.

Kimberly Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

