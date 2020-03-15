Mariner LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,246 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 5,446 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $5,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Oracle alerts:

ORCL opened at $47.93 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12-month low of $39.71 and a 12-month high of $60.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $127.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.47, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 27.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.38%.

Several brokerages have commented on ORCL. Cleveland Research raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Nomura reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.36.

In related news, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.