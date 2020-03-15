Mariner LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Mariner LLC trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 144,485 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,159 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.06% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $9,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MMP. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $357,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $69.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wolfe Research raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.92.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total transaction of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MMP opened at $40.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a PE ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 0.70. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $37.47 and a 52 week high of $67.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.96.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $740.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $840.57 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $1.0275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.25%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 86.34%.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

