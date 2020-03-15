Mariner LLC Buys 487 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned 0.21% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $5,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6,095.9% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,898,000 after acquiring an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 155.5% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 376,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,731,000 after acquiring an additional 229,077 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 100,025.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 200,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after acquiring an additional 200,051 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $8,081,000. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,283,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,172,000 after buying an additional 114,525 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF stock opened at $44.41 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12 month low of $40.46 and a 12 month high of $66.50.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

See Also: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.