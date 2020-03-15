Mariner LLC Buys 26,333 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 496,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 26,333 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $6,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. grace capital purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 52.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren purchased 4,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.64 per share, with a total value of $42,560,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 46,528,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,062,995.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.75 per share, for a total transaction of $62,350.00. Over the last three months, insiders bought 6,276,000 shares of company stock worth $59,491,477. Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on ET. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $9.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Energy Transfer LP Unit has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock opened at $6.73 on Friday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $5.53 and a 12-month high of $15.86. The company has a market cap of $16.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.53.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s payout ratio is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

