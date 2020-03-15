Mariner LLC Buys 1,981 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,981 shares during the period. Mariner LLC owned approximately 0.60% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $11,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 7,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,676,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 9,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,168,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter.

DSI stock opened at $102.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $119.69 and its 200 day moving average is $116.29. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1-year low of $87.09 and a 1-year high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

