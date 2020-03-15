Mariner LLC Buys 14,671 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 12.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,501 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,671 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $8,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 58,068,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,773,308,000 after purchasing an additional 686,663 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,962,944 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,102,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,686 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,392,884 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $813,403,000 after purchasing an additional 194,791 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,837,123 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $704,196,000 after purchasing an additional 703,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,034,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $457,103,000 after purchasing an additional 110,591 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.63, for a total transaction of $190,658.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,014 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,504.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gayle E. Wilson sold 21,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.72, for a total value of $1,470,878.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 148,502 shares in the company, valued at $10,056,555.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,706 shares of company stock worth $4,757,461. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lowered shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.40.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $70.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.66 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.99. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.89 and a 52 week high of $80.40. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $65.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 23.99% and a return on equity of 35.49%. Gilead Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 44.30%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.