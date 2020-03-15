Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Mariner LLC lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs were worth $5,509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 3,277 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 5,515 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,616 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Information Servcs alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on FIS shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Moffett Nathanson cut Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $171.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $157.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Servcs from $172.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.41.

NYSE:FIS opened at $129.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.29. The stock has a market cap of $73.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 136.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.59. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 1 year low of $104.87 and a 1 year high of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 6.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 18,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $2,712,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,493,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total value of $1,625,165.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,786,768.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 99,206 shares of company stock valued at $15,035,104. Insiders own 1.43% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Servcs Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

Further Reading: Cost of Debt

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Servcs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.