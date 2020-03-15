Mariner LLC Boosts Stock Position in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Mariner LLC grew its stake in shares of Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 6.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,678 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Salomon & Ludwin LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 125.0% in the 4th quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Balentine LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, CLS Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen by 175.4% in the 4th quarter. CLS Investments LLC now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.72, for a total transaction of $99,331.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,795.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Piacquad sold 9,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.93, for a total value of $2,130,071.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMGN opened at $202.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $217.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.56. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.30 and a fifty-two week high of $244.99.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 85.52% and a net margin of 33.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amgen, Inc. will post 15.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.18%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Amgen from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Raymond James assumed coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Cfra raised Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $238.36.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.