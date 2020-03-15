Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,268 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $11,027,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. 82.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EW opened at $185.50 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 12-month low of $165.69 and a 12-month high of $247.64. The company has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $221.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $228.62.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EW. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $253.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $255.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.95.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.27, for a total value of $585,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,592,863.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 8,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $1,970,468.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 122,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,156,681.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,758 shares of company stock valued at $21,298,107. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

