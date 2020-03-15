Mariner LLC Boosts Stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 161,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,599 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,061,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 518.4% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 1,005.6% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 63.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price target on Altria Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Piper Sandler raised Altria Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Altria Group from $59.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.29.

Shares of MO opened at $40.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.23. Altria Group Inc has a twelve month low of $35.78 and a twelve month high of $57.88.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.02. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 67.74% and a negative net margin of 5.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be issued a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.39%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.62%.

Altria Group Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

