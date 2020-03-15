Mariner LLC Boosts Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Mariner LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 27.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 453,416 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,504 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $5,060,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GE. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 56,128 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 22,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 44,711 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Electric by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,420 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its position in shares of General Electric by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 23,986 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $7.85 on Friday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $13.26. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.12.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 14.12% and a negative net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $26.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. General Electric’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.15%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised General Electric from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. TheStreet raised General Electric from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lowered their price target on General Electric from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Electric from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.19.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Oil & Gas, Healthcare, Transportation, Lighting, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and high voltage equipment; and power generation services.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.