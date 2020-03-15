Mariner LLC Acquires 8,003 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,003 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC owned 0.12% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $9,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Global Financial Private Capital Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $473,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth $45,000.

Get iShares Core High Dividend ETF alerts:

HDV opened at $76.25 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $91.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.49. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $68.00 and a 1 year high of $98.49.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.