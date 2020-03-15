Mariner LLC Acquires 2,162 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Mariner LLC boosted its position in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,162 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $9,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQIX. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA raised its stake in Equinix by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Equinix by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in Equinix by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,777 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Equinix by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 99.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Equinix from $630.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Cfra lifted their target price on Equinix from $590.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $626.53.

NASDAQ:EQIX opened at $621.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Equinix Inc has a 1 year low of $436.30 and a 1 year high of $657.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $613.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $577.24. The company has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.52, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.63.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a net margin of 9.12% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Equinix Inc will post 22.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $2.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $10.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Equinix’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.46. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 46.65%.

In other news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $644.17, for a total transaction of $128,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith D. Taylor sold 1,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $646.35, for a total value of $1,094,270.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,280 shares of company stock worth $17,559,127. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

