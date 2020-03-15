Mariner LLC Acquires 190,488 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 50.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 567,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 190,488 shares during the period. Mariner LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $8,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evercore Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,010,534 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,653,000 after purchasing an additional 33,327 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 957,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,884,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 67,636,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $980,725,000 after acquiring an additional 6,654,368 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth $197,000. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 63,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 13,714 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $14.55 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $16.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.59.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

