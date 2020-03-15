Mariner LLC Acquires 1,646 Shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,950 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,989,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 149.1% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after acquiring an additional 3,617 shares during the last quarter. Bay Rivers Group bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $1,414,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 34,163 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $10,796,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 83.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.02, for a total value of $23,326,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 367,292 shares of company stock valued at $112,851,413. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cascend Securities increased their price target on Broadcom from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Broadcom from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Broadcom from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.91.

Broadcom stock opened at $234.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $298.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $299.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. Broadcom Inc has a one year low of $216.32 and a one year high of $331.58. The stock has a market cap of $87.39 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.87.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.08). Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 51.99%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 19.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a $3.25 dividend. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.67%.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

