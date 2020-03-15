Mariner LLC Acquires 15,922 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 25.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,922 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $6,345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $81,204,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 330,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,423,000 after buying an additional 11,457 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $2,720,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 759,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,689,000 after buying an additional 3,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citigroup by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Union Bancaire Privee Asset Management LLC now owns 33,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 79.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE C opened at $51.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.76. Citigroup Inc has a 1-year low of $42.82 and a 1-year high of $83.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.95.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $18.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.95 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.32% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.64 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.91%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cfra raised Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Citigroup from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Citigroup from $91.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.34.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

