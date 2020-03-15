Mariner LLC Acquires 10,319 Shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC)

Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 18.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,319 shares during the quarter. Mariner LLC’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $10,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Provident Trust Co. increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 1,822,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,920,000 after acquiring an additional 113,496 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,632,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,768,000 after acquiring an additional 38,426 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,287,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,477,000 after acquiring an additional 154,476 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,133,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $180,999,000 after acquiring an additional 118,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,063,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $169,818,000 after acquiring an additional 3,228 shares during the last quarter. 82.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Andrew T. Feldstein acquired 9,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.39 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,043.13. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,623 shares in the company, valued at $4,364,168.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Q. Reilly sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.50, for a total value of $1,545,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 114,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,731,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PNC opened at $106.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $40.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $141.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.98. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $90.89 and a fifty-two week high of $161.79.

PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.91% and a net margin of 24.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PNC Financial Services Group Inc will post 11.67 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on PNC Financial Services Group from $159.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded PNC Financial Services Group from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PNC Financial Services Group in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on PNC Financial Services Group from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.09.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Read More: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.