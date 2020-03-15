Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lessened its holdings in HD Supply Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HDS) by 45.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 650,000 shares during the period. HD Supply accounts for 14.3% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC owned about 0.48% of HD Supply worth $31,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in HD Supply by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 292,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,462,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new position in HD Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at $404,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in HD Supply by 917.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,483,000 after buying an additional 931,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in HD Supply by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 55,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 7,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.81% of the company’s stock.

HDS opened at $31.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. HD Supply Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $29.37 and a 52-week high of $47.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $39.92 and its 200-day moving average is $39.77.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised HD Supply from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America lowered HD Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on HD Supply from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on HD Supply from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.20.

HD Supply Holdings, Inc operates as an industrial distributor in North America. It operates through two segments, Facilities Maintenance, and Construction & Industrial. The Facilities Maintenance segment offers electrical and lighting items, plumbing supplies, appliances, janitorial supplies, hardware products, kitchen and bath cabinets, window coverings, textiles and guest amenities, healthcare maintenance products, and water and wastewater treatment products, as well as heating, ventilating, and air conditioning products.

