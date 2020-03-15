Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Invests $1.49 Million in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC purchased a new position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,000. Uber Technologies comprises 0.7% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlpInvest Partners B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $907,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 813.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC now owns 176,636 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $5,257,000 after purchasing an additional 157,298 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 460.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 134,297 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,994,000 after purchasing an additional 110,348 shares during the period. AO Asset Management LP raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 860.5% in the 4th quarter. AO Asset Management LP now owns 960,500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,565,000 after purchasing an additional 860,500 shares during the period. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $8,085,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cfra raised Uber Technologies to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. MKM Partners raised Uber Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.06.

In other news, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 7,848,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.95, for a total transaction of $235,074,944.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,764,647 shares in the company, valued at $412,251,177.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,643,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,296,690. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,520,404 shares of company stock valued at $414,173,189.

Shares of Uber Technologies stock opened at $22.60 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 2.47. Uber Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 89.29% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

