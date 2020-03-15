Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE)

Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:WWE) by 80.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. World Wrestling Entertainment accounts for 4.0% of Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Marathon Partners Equity Management LLC’s holdings in World Wrestling Entertainment were worth $8,757,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WWE. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 10,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,741,000 after purchasing an additional 16,581 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 24,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 354,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,216,000 after purchasing an additional 28,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Wrestling Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

WWE opened at $32.38 on Friday. World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.05 and a 1-year high of $100.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.16.

World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. World Wrestling Entertainment had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $322.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. World Wrestling Entertainment’s dividend payout ratio is 56.47%.

In other World Wrestling Entertainment news, Director Patricia A. Gottesman sold 3,408 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.09, for a total value of $126,402.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,947.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on WWE. Northcoast Research began coverage on World Wrestling Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $79.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Consumer Edge upgraded World Wrestling Entertainment from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment to in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on World Wrestling Entertainment from $77.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc, an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates in three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment.

