Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Earns Hold Rating from Siebert Williams Shank

Siebert Williams Shank reiterated their hold rating on shares of Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $10.00 price objective on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MRO. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Marathon Oil from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a sector perform rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $15.14.

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $4.53 on Wednesday. Marathon Oil has a 1 year low of $3.32 and a 1 year high of $18.93. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.31, a PEG ratio of 13.45 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.74.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Marathon Oil had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.02%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 19th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. Marathon Oil’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,936,812 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $26,302,000 after buying an additional 484,400 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 99,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 29,994 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,051,351 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,273,000 after buying an additional 84,504 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $2,634,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an energy company in the United States, Equatorial Guinea, the United Kingdom, and Libya. It operates in two segments, United States and International. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

