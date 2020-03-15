Main Street Capital Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:MAIN)

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.205 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th.

Main Street Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 4.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 103.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $2.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $2.46 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.5%.

Shares of NYSE MAIN opened at $28.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57 and a beta of 0.85. Main Street Capital has a 52 week low of $24.46 and a 52 week high of $45.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.45 million. Main Street Capital had a net margin of 53.24% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Jesse E. Morris bought 1,300 shares of Main Street Capital stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.39 per share, for a total transaction of $49,907.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,669 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,892.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Main Street Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Main Street Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in long- term equity and debt investments in small and lower middle market companies. The firm focuses on investments in, subordinated loans, private equity, venture debt, mezzanine investments, mature, mid venture, industry consolidation, later stage, late venture, emerging growth, management buyouts, change of control transactions, ownership transitions, recapitalizations, strategic acquisitions, refinancing, business expansion capital, growth financings, family estate planning, and other growth initiatives primarily for later stage businesses.

