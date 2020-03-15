Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 3,560 Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH)

Magnetar Financial LLC lowered its position in Ashland Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:ASH) by 43.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Ashland Global were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 15,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 345,823 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,376,000 after purchasing an additional 34,344 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,078,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,539,000 after purchasing an additional 59,058 shares during the period. Finally, Teza Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ashland Global by 200.9% during the fourth quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,169 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 10,795 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine raised Ashland Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Ashland Global from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ashland Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.56.

NYSE ASH opened at $53.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $74.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.35. Ashland Global Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $48.90 and a twelve month high of $81.82.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $534.68 million. Ashland Global had a return on equity of 4.50% and a net margin of 23.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Ashland Global Holdings Inc will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.00%.

In other Ashland Global news, CEO Guillermo Novo acquired 12,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $78.96 per share, with a total value of $1,018,584.00. Corporate insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Profile

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

