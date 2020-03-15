Magnetar Financial LLC Sells 12,412 Shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI)

Magnetar Financial LLC cut its stake in shares of Black Knight Inc (NYSE:BKI) by 76.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,412 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. 94.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BKI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Black Knight from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Knight Equity cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $66.00 price objective (up from $64.00) on shares of Black Knight in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut Black Knight from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.58.

In other Black Knight news, Director Richard N. Massey sold 11,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $839,749.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,354,166.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $65.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Black Knight Inc has a 12-month low of $51.95 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.61.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.13. Black Knight had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 10.31%. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.98 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Black Knight Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions to the mortgage and consumer loan, real estate, and capital market verticals in the United States. Its Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprises MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage and home equity loans that automates various areas of loan servicing; Bankruptcy / Foreclosure solutions for managing and automating a range of different workflow processes involving distressed and non-performing loans; Invoicing, a Web-based solution that helps servicers to save time and eliminate errors by automating billing and invoice process; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and lines of credit.

