Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $265,000 in J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of J2 Global Inc (NASDAQ:JCOM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,833 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of J2 Global during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 463.3% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of J2 Global by 29.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCOM. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of J2 Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of J2 Global in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of J2 Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

In other J2 Global news, Director Stephen Ross sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total value of $249,548.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,334 shares in the company, valued at $1,286,675.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Vivek Shah acquired 13,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $74.74 per share, with a total value of $998,077.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 650,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,652,451.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:JCOM opened at $76.33 on Friday. J2 Global Inc has a one year low of $71.91 and a one year high of $104.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.87.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. J2 Global had a net margin of 15.95% and a return on equity of 28.61%. The company had revenue of $405.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that J2 Global Inc will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

