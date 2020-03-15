Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $229,000 in Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,936 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 3,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 41,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 994 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPD stock opened at $65.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Expeditors International of Washington has a 52 week low of $61.01 and a 52 week high of $81.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.23.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 27.53%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total transaction of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expeditors International of Washington presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.40.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

