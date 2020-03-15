Magnetar Financial LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Magnetar Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 58.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,729 shares during the quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. 6 Meridian increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,047 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,230 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.0% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,976 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,664,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter.

A number of analysts recently commented on JACK shares. ValuEngine raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Sunday, November 24th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.17.

In other news, EVP Phillip H. Rudolph sold 334 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.59, for a total value of $25,915.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,395 shares in the company, valued at $6,703,388.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Leonard A. Comma sold 5,000 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.19, for a total value of $380,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 184,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,024,598.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,203 shares of company stock valued at $3,019,241. 2.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:JACK opened at $43.56 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.06. Jack in the Box Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.46 and a 1 year high of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $897.31 million, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.34.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $307.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.47 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.06% and a negative return on equity of 15.46%. Jack in the Box’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.78%.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

