Lookers’ (LOOK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reissued their hold rating on shares of Lookers (LON:LOOK) in a research note released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Lookers in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Lookers presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 64.60 ($0.85).

Shares of Lookers stock opened at GBX 20.15 ($0.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 52.88. The company has a market cap of $78.61 million and a P/E ratio of 2.84. Lookers has a fifty-two week low of GBX 33.70 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 107.80 ($1.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.11, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Lookers plc engages in the sale, hire, and maintenance of motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company engages in the sale of new and used cars, and vans; and servicing, repair, and sale of franchised parts to customers' vehicles. It operates 155 franchised dealerships representing 32 manufacturers from 100 locations.

