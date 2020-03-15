Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by Evercore Wealth Management LLC

Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,601 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LIN. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 535.8% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,917,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $410,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,051 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 67.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,160,449 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $246,781,000 after acquiring an additional 467,156 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $79,115,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Linde by 79.3% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 792,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,236,000 after acquiring an additional 350,504 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,902,000. 75.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Linde alerts:

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.13 per share, for a total transaction of $519,390.00. Also, VP Christian Bruch sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.99, for a total transaction of $54,764.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,732,420.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Linde presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.41.

Shares of NYSE:LIN opened at $176.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $86.11 billion, a PE ratio of 21.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.75. Linde PLC has a 52 week low of $157.00 and a 52 week high of $227.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.53.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. Linde had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Linde PLC will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.963 dividend. This represents a $3.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This is a positive change from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Featured Article: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Linde Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Linde and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.