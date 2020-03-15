Liberum Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Quilter (LON:QLT)

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Quilter (LON:QLT) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on QLT. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.50) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 181 ($2.38).

Shares of QLT opened at GBX 121.10 ($1.59) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 160.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 148.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. Quilter has a 12 month low of GBX 119.45 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 178.95 ($2.35). The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.05) dividend. This is an increase from Quilter’s previous dividend of $1.70. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 2nd. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.38%.

In related news, insider Paul Feeney sold 45,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 161 ($2.12), for a total value of £72,522.45 ($95,399.17).

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

