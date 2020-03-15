Liberum Capital Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Costain Group (LON:COST)

Liberum Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Costain Group (LON:COST) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of Costain Group in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

LON COST opened at GBX 59 ($0.78) on Wednesday. Costain Group has a 52 week low of GBX 58.30 ($0.77) and a 52 week high of GBX 363.50 ($4.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 182.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 170.56. The firm has a market cap of $63.89 million and a PE ratio of -21.85.

Costain Group (LON:COST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 13.50 ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of GBX 10.80 ($0.14) by GBX 2.70 ($0.04). Research analysts expect that Costain Group will post 3637.0002515 EPS for the current year.

About Costain Group

Costain Group PLC provides engineering solutions for various energy, water, and transportation infrastructures in the United Kingdom, Spain, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Natural Resources. The Infrastructure division operates in the highways, rail, and nuclear markets.

