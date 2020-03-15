Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $15.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Liberty Latin America is a telecommunication company. Its business products and services include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions. It operates primarily in Chile, Puerto Rico, the Caribbean and other parts of Latin America. Liberty Latin America, formerly known as Liberty LiLAC, is based in DENVER. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded Liberty Latin America from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $20.90.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $10.42 on Wednesday. Liberty Latin America has a 52-week low of $9.55 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.72.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Latin America will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.01 per share, for a total transaction of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 106,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,598,249.79. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 13.82% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 9.6% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 70,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 59.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 64,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 24,090 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 16,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 946,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,663 shares in the last quarter. 22.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

