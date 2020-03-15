Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Liberty Latin America Ltd (NASDAQ:LILA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.90.

LILA has been the subject of a number of research reports. HSBC raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Latin America from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

LILA stock opened at $10.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.16 and a beta of 1.72. Liberty Latin America has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.63.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $974.60 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Latin America will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Paul A. Gould bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.01 per share, with a total value of $150,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 106,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,598,249.79. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 13.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LILA. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 214.7% in the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,444 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $183,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. bought a new position in Liberty Latin America in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 441.1% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 17,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 14,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Liberty Latin America by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 45,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.34% of the company’s stock.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Read More: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.