Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $24.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Level One Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.67.

LEVL opened at $21.60 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $166.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Level One Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.06 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.51.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $17.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.60 million. Level One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.20% and a net margin of 19.03%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Level One Bancorp news, Director James L. Bellinson bought 4,000 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.69 per share, with a total value of $98,760.00. Also, Director Jacob W. Haas bought 2,207 shares of Level One Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.13 per share, for a total transaction of $53,254.91. Insiders have purchased a total of 14,000 shares of company stock worth $347,800 over the last ninety days. 37.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 639,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,087,000 after purchasing an additional 16,477 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Trust Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,293,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Level One Bancorp by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Level One Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $970,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. It offers a range of deposit services, including checking accounts, NOW accounts, savings, other time deposits, certificates of deposit, and specialty deposit accounts.

