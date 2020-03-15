LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) PT Set at €125.00 by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($145.35) target price on LEG Immobilien (FRA:LEG) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Pareto Securities set a €104.00 ($120.93) target price on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €122.00 ($141.86) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank set a €114.00 ($132.56) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays set a €104.00 ($120.93) price target on shares of LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €105.00 ($122.09) price objective on LEG Immobilien and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €117.23 ($136.32).

LEG stock opened at €91.82 ($106.77) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €111.79 and a 200-day moving average of €105.78. LEG Immobilien has a 12 month low of €75.17 ($87.41) and a 12 month high of €98.50 ($114.53).

LEG Immobilien AG, an integrated property company, owns, develops, and manages residential properties in Germany. The company rents and sells apartments. It also invests in the field of real estate development and commercial real estate; and purchases and sells property portfolios. In addition, the company offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT and management services for third-party properties.

