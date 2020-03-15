Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) by 184.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 451,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 292,977 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Lazard were worth $18,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LAZ. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,939,958 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $437,160,000 after purchasing an additional 307,999 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc acquired a new position in shares of Lazard during the 4th quarter worth $9,071,000. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 618,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,711,000 after purchasing an additional 189,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 1,365.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 117,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 109,930 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 174,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,292,000 after purchasing an additional 58,375 shares during the period. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lazard alerts:

LAZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cfra upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Buckingham Research upped their price target on shares of Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Lazard from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.43.

Lazard stock opened at $28.37 on Friday. Lazard Ltd has a 52 week low of $24.00 and a 52 week high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.51 and a beta of 1.64.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. Lazard had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 53.88%. The business had revenue of $721.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Lazard Ltd will post 3.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.32%.

In related news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.95, for a total value of $1,897,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 421,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,993,761.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lazard

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

Read More: Why is total return important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LAZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.