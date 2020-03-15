Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its position in Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,108 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 10,506 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Lamb Weston worth $11,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter worth about $336,000. Dean Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 9,773 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 259.0% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 18,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,590 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,289,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,988,000 after purchasing an additional 20,520 shares during the period. 85.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LW opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.30. Lamb Weston Holdings Inc has a fifty-two week low of $58.83 and a fifty-two week high of $96.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.96.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.10. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 869.30% and a net margin of 12.90%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Lamb Weston’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LW. Stifel Nicolaus cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $81.00 to $92.00 in a report on Sunday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Lamb Weston presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.43.

In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Robert Mcnutt sold 8,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.20, for a total value of $793,075.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 59,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,390,923.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William G. Jurgensen bought 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.01 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,180.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 23,668 shares of company stock worth $2,164,789. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

