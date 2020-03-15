KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Sold by Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,908 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in KLA were worth $11,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its position in shares of KLA by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 158 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in KLA by 211.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in KLA by 390.0% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. bought a new position in KLA during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in KLA by 246.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 215 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KLA stock opened at $145.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $164.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.04. The company has a market cap of $19.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. KLA Corporation has a 1 year low of $101.34 and a 1 year high of $184.50.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.08. KLA had a return on equity of 50.92% and a net margin of 21.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.44 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, February 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.19%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KLAC shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on KLA in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. UBS Group cut KLA from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $192.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine raised KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Nomura reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. KLA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $176.62.

In other news, EVP Teri A. Little sold 3,877 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.28, for a total transaction of $602,020.56. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $889,288.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,754 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.21, for a total value of $646,476.34. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $577,420.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,639 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,577 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

