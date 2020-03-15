Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd (NASDAQ:KNSA) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.67.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KNSA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $823.72 million, a PE ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -1.33. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $5.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.50.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.04. Analysts expect that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 33,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $662,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP John F. Paolini sold 22,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $410,654.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,514.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 56,690 shares of company stock valued at $1,093,096. Insiders own 70.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSA. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,953,000 after purchasing an additional 9,282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 105,000 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 22,613.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,784 shares during the period. 29.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis.

