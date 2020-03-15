KeyCorp Cuts Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Price Target to $18.00

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) had its price target trimmed by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $18.00 in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Allegheny Technologies from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $31.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.30.

ATI stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.78 and its 200 day moving average is $20.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.96. Allegheny Technologies has a 1-year low of $9.37 and a 1-year high of $27.49.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.73 million. Allegheny Technologies had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 7.63%. Allegheny Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,433,406 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,574,000 after purchasing an additional 703,492 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,646,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $137,307,000 after purchasing an additional 200,800 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,133,708 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,062,000 after purchasing an additional 226,207 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,414,060 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,874,000 after purchasing an additional 14,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,681,336 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,735,000 after purchasing an additional 99,509 shares during the last quarter.

About Allegheny Technologies

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated manufactures and sells specialty materials and components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, High Performance Materials & Components, and Flat-Rolled Products. The High Performance Materials & Components segment produces high performance materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys; nickel-and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys; zirconium and related alloys, such as hafnium and niobium; powder alloys; and other specialty materials in long product forms of ingots, billets, bars, rods, wires, and shapes and rectangles, as well as seamless tubes, plus precision forgings, castings, components, and machined parts.

